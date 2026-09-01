Gyurov and Kandev join the presidential race

Former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov and former acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Georgi Kandev are joining the presidential race. Today, their nomination as a presidential candidate pair will be officially presented.

An initiative committee will present the candidacies of Gyurov for president and Kandev for vice president in Gotse Delchev, BNR specified.

After months of waiting and delayed answers on whether they will join the battle for "Dondukov" 2, the outcome will become clear today at 10 a.m. in front of the Historical Museum in their hometown.

So far, two parliamentaryly represented forces have declared their support for them - "Democratic Bulgaria" and "We continue the change".

Yesterday on the air of the Bulgarian National Radio, the co-chairman of "Democratic Bulgaria" Bozhidar Bozhanov identified Gyurov as an alternative to the current head of state Iliyana Yotova:

"You know, we have not completely hidden our positive attitude towards him and Mr. Kandev, for what he accomplished in the official cabinet, for their political potential, and we believe that this would be a strong candidate pair."

The deadline for registering all candidates, both those nominated by parties and initiative committees, is September 22.

The elections are on October 25.