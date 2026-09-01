Panev: If the Bulgarian is hit in the pocket, he will choose Gyurov for president

It is clear which two candidates will be in the run-off - Yotova and Gyurov. Things seem clear. Who else will run from now on and who nominated themselves last week is irrelevant. It is clear that Iliyana Yotova has a lead at the moment, but we have witnessed many presidential campaigns with unexpected endings. This was said by the MP from the PG of "Democratic Bulgaria" Vladislav Panev in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR".

As an example, he pointed to Petar Stoyanov in 2001.

"The situation was radically different, but it is again indicative of the fact that the Bulgarian does not like to put all his eggs in one basket. I come from the investment industry - you can't bet everything on black or red. The Bulgarian has proven in a series of presidential elections that he can do this and that's why I think the campaign is not over. It is not clear who will be elected in the run-off. There are still things to happen by November 1", Panev added on the air of Bulgaria ON AIR.

"Inadequate moves" and concerns about the budget

In his words, Bulgarians are witnessing "inadequate moves" in healthcare.

"We see what is happening with the budget. Today it was announced that 3 billion euros is already the budget deficit by the end of August, and we are entering an international economic crisis. This whole situation and inadequate financial policy of the government of Rumen Radev can lead to changes. Radev was not known in 2016, when he first ran. Then the party that supported him - the Bulgarian Socialist Party - was in a deep position," the guest recalled.

"We will support Andrey Gyurov"

"No party can declare support for a presidential candidate before he has run. Gyurov and Kandev ran today at 10 a.m. It is clear that we also have procedures that we need to complete in order to support the respective candidate. I have not heard other voices in the party that think anything different than supporting Gyurov. So the decision is very clear - we will support Andrey Gyurov, this is not theatrical", Panev is categorical.

He believes that the presidential institution needs a financier like Gyurov.

"The economic crisis that will come is international, but due to a series of governments, our country is not ready for it. Gyurov is distinguished by this - his abilities. The presidential elections are important. And these two candidates can expand the fan beyond the PP-DB. I don't know who would have thought that Gyurov would not be supported by the PP-DB. He has the qualities to collect many more votes than the supporters of the PP-DB", added the MP.

"If the Bulgarian is hit in the pocket, the most logical thing is for a financier to be elected president of the Republic of Bulgaria, especially one who could veto the current government. The president is not without a role at all. This is not a position that is emptied of content. And it is not our job to negotiate with other parties for support for an independent presidential candidate. If we continue to spend money at a furious pace, it will turn out that we will not be able to meet the next crisis and then the worst comes," emphasized Vladislav Panev.