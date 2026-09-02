From today, the Central Election Commission begins accepting documents for registration of parties and coalitions for participation in the presidential elections, which will be held on October 25.
Documents will be accepted until 5 p.m. on September 9. Initiative committees will be able to submit their applications for registration in the period from September 7 to 14, Nova TV reports.
Registered participants will have until September 22 to submit the documents of their candidates for president and vice president. A day later, the CEC will determine by lot the serial numbers of the candidate-presidential pairs on the ballot.
CEC begins registration of parties and coalitions for the presidential elections
Documents will be accepted until 5 p.m. on September 9. Initiative committees will be able to submit their applications for registration in the period from September 7 to 14
Sep 2, 2026 07:04 38
From today, the Central Election Commission begins accepting documents for registration of parties and coalitions for participation in the presidential elections, which will be held on October 25.