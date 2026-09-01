Pulev: Stara Zagora has the potential to be the industrial heart of Bulgaria

Increased investment interest in the region, new opportunities for industrial development and priority financing for the economic transformation of Stara Zagora were discussed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev and the regional governor Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kaloyan Damyanov.

„Stara Zagora has the potential to be the industrial heart of Bulgaria. The region has transport connectivity, energy security and the most valuable asset - people. There are educated, young people here with an innovative spirit and thinking. We have all the prerequisites to work together for the development of the region“, said Alexander Pulev.

In his words, this requires a sustainable partnership between the state, local authorities, business and society.

„For me, it is extremely important to have active interaction. Only if we unite around the common goal of regional development can we achieve real results“, the Deputy Prime Minister also said.

Pulev also emphasized the importance of funds from the Just Transition Fund for the future development of Stara Zagora.

„We have secured a serious financial resource for the industrialization and economic transformation of the region. Under the Just Transition Fund, there are nearly 150 million euros, which will be directed as a priority to Stara Zagora and to the creation of new economic opportunities“, he said.

According to him, the funds can be used for the development of industrial infrastructure and projects that create sustainable jobs and new prospects for people in the region.

„Transformation must be managed wisely and responsibly. Our goal is for people to have new opportunities for quality work and professional realization. That is why we are working to attract investments with high added value and to create a modern industrial environment“, emphasized Alexander Pulev.

The Deputy Prime Minister was categorical that Stara Zagora will remain among the government's leading priorities in the policy of attracting investments and industrial transformation.

“I have believed in the potential of this region for years. Today we see that with joint efforts we can return Stara Zagora to the investment map of Bulgaria and Europe. We have the people, the industrial tradition, the energy potential and the strategic location. Now we need to turn these advantages into real investments, new production and well-paid jobs“, concluded Alexander Pulev.

Pulev added that in the first months of the government, key reforms were undertaken to improve the investment environment and accelerate the processes for the implementation of strategic projects. Among them, he pointed out the creation of an Investment Council, which improves interdepartmental coordination and allows for faster decision-making on strategic investment projects, as well as the creation of a clear plan to reduce the administrative burden.

As another main tool for the modernization of the country, Deputy Prime Minister Pulev highlighted the new framework for public-private partnerships, on which the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry is actively working.

“Public-private partnerships are a critical tool for the modernization of Bulgaria. We are talking about industrial zones, transport connectivity, highways, roads, airports, ports and other strategic assets that are the circulatory system of the economy“, Pulev said.

In this context, he also highlighted the partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. According to him, such an approach is particularly important in conditions of limited public resources.

„We need to find modern mechanisms for mobilizing private capital and implementing large projects in a way that does not burden the budget. That is why we see enormous potential in well-structured public-private partnerships“, he added.

Alexander Pulev emphasized that in recent months there has been increased interest from investors in Stara Zagora and the region.

„I see how, with our joint efforts, the industrial zones and the entire economic ecosystem of Stara Zagora are now much more visible on the investment map“, he said. The Deputy Prime Minister recalled that the work for the industrial development of the region has been ongoing since the period in which he headed the Ministry of Innovation and Growth.

„Even then, we worked actively with the same team and in constant dialogue with the local authorities. "We promoted the opportunities for European financing for small and medium-sized businesses and many companies from the region took advantage of them," said Pulev.

He also highlighted the first-of-its-kind program to support industrial zones with European funds, under which one of the beneficiaries is the Industrial Park “Zagore“ – Elenino.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, another strategic asset for the region is the old airport in Stara Zagora. “We talked with major strategic partners who looked at the area. There are different options that we are considering depending on the level of interest and the strategic plans of the investors themselves“, he said, adding that there is a very serious interest in the industrialization of the region.