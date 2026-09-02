31 items on the government agenda

At today's government meeting, the ministers are scheduled to approve amendments to the Law on Public Offering of Securities and the Law on Road Transport.

The Cabinet today approves a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economy, Investment and Industry and the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China to establish a joint working group for investment cooperation. Memoranda of understanding and investment projects with Chinese manufacturing companies and a Chinese consulting business organization will also be approved.

A series of decisions will ensure funding for the Ministry of Education for national programs in preschool and school education. The size of the new state guarantees under the Law on Crediting Students and Doctoral Students will also become clear.

At the proposal of the Minister of Transport, letters of mutual commitment will also be approved with the relevant ministries of Greece and Romania for joint application under the call for project proposals under the Connecting Europe Facility, sector “Transport“ and the Military Mobility Package and the Cohesion Package.