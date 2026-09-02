The National Assembly will discuss opposition proposals

The Parliament will discuss opposition proposals, informs novini.bg.

The changes to the Waste Management Act, introduced by ”Democratic Bulgaria“, provide that new recycling companies will not need a permit from the Ministry of Environment and Water upon registration, reports BTA.

New control functions of the National Revenue Agency and the "Customs" agency are also being introduced, as well as a reduction in bank guarantees.

”Continuing the Change“ is proposing changes to the Value Added Tax Act to increase the threshold for mandatory VAT registration. The aim is to reduce the administrative burden on small and medium-sized businesses.

Two draft resolutions will also be discussed.

”Vazrazhdane” wants the National Assembly to instruct the Council of Ministers to take immediate action to submit a request to the European Commission for an exception to the ban on the import and purchase of oil and oil products originating in Russia.

GERB proposes that the Minister of Energy hold negotiations so that "Bulgarian Energy Holding" can acquire a stake in the search and exploration of oil and gas in the Black Sea, BNR reported.

The first reading will also discuss the changes to the Law on the Introduction of the Euro. ”Progressive Bulgaria“ insists on extending until the end of 2028 the deadline for commercial companies to convert their capital from levs to euros in their articles of association.