Weather today, forecast for Wednesday, September 2: Sun on the beach and rain in Rila and Pirin

Today will be mostly sunny weather. Around and after noon, cumulus and cumulus-rainy cloudiness will develop mainly over Southwestern Bulgaria and in places there will be short-term, temporarily intense precipitation with thunderstorms. There are also conditions for hail. It will rain briefly in isolated places in the northeastern regions. There will be a light to moderate wind, mainly from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 31° and 36°, in Sofia – around 32°.

This was announced by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast. In the morning hours, there will be low layered clouds or short-term fog in places. There will be a weak, moderate wind from the east-southeast along the southern coast. Maximum temperatures will be 27°-29°, sea water temperature - 24°-26°. Sea waves will be 2-3 points.

Sunny weather will prevail in the mountains. Around and after noon, cumulus and cumulus-rainy clouds will develop over the massifs in Southwestern Bulgaria. In places, there will be short-term precipitation with thunderstorms. There will be a moderate north-northwest wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 25°, at 2000 meters - about 17°.