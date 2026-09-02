CEC assures OSCE mission that it is working to strengthen confidence in the electoral process

The Central Election Commission discussed with the fact-finding mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) the preparations for the presidential and vice-presidential elections of the republic, scheduled for October 25, 2026. During the meeting, the CEC emphasized that they will work to strengthen confidence in the electoral process, with their main goal being to conduct elections according to the highest democratic standards – fair, transparent, accessible and lawful.

The CEC briefed the OSCE on the main activities undertaken so far to organize the upcoming elections, as well as on the fact that they are proceeding according to plan according to the adopted chronogram.

The explanatory campaign will have a wider scope and is aimed at both voters in the country and Bulgarian citizens outside Bulgaria. A significant part of it will be based on modern information and communication technologies, which will make the information more understandable, accessible and attractive to citizens. Voters will be able to quickly and easily receive up-to-date information about the election process and submit signals and complaints, and the members of the CEC will have access to methodological instructions, electronic protocols and practical training materials. Special emphasis in the information campaign will be placed on young people, with the aim of encouraging them to vote.

The representatives of the commission also informed the OSCE mission about the preparation of machine voting, which is being carried out in accordance with the requirements and deadlines set out in the Electoral Code.

During the meeting, the implementation of the provisions of the legislation for the upcoming elections in the country and abroad was also discussed in connection with the latest changes in the Electoral Code.

The CEC expressed its readiness to continue the active dialogue and cooperation with international observers.