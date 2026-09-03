Gen. Rusev: By the end of the year we will have 11 pilots for F-16

By the end of the year, Bulgaria will have 11 trained pilots for the F-16 aircraft, and in April their number is expected to reach 15. This was stated by the Commander of the Air Force, Major General Nikolay Rusev, in “The Day Begins“ on BNT.

According to him, Bulgaria already has eight F-16 aircraft, which are being actively mastered by the Bulgarian Air Force.

“Bulgaria has eight aircraft, everyone knows that. We are mastering the aircraft, the aircraft are actively flying. The fact that they are not visible over Sofia does not mean that the machines are not flying. "At the moment, we have probably about 700 hours of flight time with the aircraft that are in Bulgaria," said Major General Nikolay Rusev, Commander of the Bulgarian Air Force.

Rusev pointed out that in his previous conversation on the show, the number of trained pilots was six, and now there are eight.

„By the end of the year, we will have 11 trained pilots for the F-16. By April, we will increase their number to 15. Everything is going according to plan. We do what depends on us. Where things do not depend on us, we try to facilitate them and hold talks with our allies so that everything is implemented in accordance with the contract," he said.

The Air Force Commander also commented on the expected delay in the delivery of the second eight F-16 aircraft: „This does not depend on us. But I have the opportunity to talk at a very high level on this issue as well. I believe that everything possible is being done on both sides to reduce the delay. What's more, if possible, some of the aircraft should be delivered earlier.“

According to him, the reasons for the delay are outside Bulgaria.

Currently, work is underway to train pilots for the two F-16 contracts, and according to the Air Force commander, the overall goal is to train 32 pilots.

“For 16 aircraft, 32 pilots are enough, but we will continue to train pilots. At least for me, the F-16 will be fully mastered when we have F-16 pilots at all management levels – in the base command, in the Air Force command and, if you like, in the Defense Headquarters", he said.

Major General Nikolay Rusev emphasized that the training of the flight crew is a continuous process. Rusev said that the pilots will gradually expand their training, including night flights. However, in order for the planes to be used for combat duty, they need to be fully equipped.

„Next year, the pilots will also start flying at night, which will happen relatively quickly. We will be ready for combat duty when the plane is fully equipped.“

He specified that at the moment the self-defense and warning system has not been installed on the planes.

„The plane's self-defense and warning system has not been installed. Why it is not there, I could not answer. We do not produce it, but we are confident that the installation of the system may begin within the next year. I expect that there will be some result by the end of 2027.“

According to him, Bulgaria has fulfilled its financial and contractual commitments.

“Everything has been paid for, everything is in the contract. We are expecting the system. We have not missed anything that is necessary.“

Major General Rusev reiterated his position that 16 F-16 aircraft, or one squadron, are not enough for Bulgaria's needs.

However, the decision on what type of aircraft to use next is political, he stressed. According to him, talks should begin on acquiring a new squadron that could enter service in the next decade.

Rusev clarified that by "replacement fighter" he does not mean acquiring more MiG-29s.

He sees no problem with Bulgaria maintaining more than one type of combat aircraft.