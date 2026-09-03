Iliyana Yotova's success will lead to two precedents in the recent history of Bulgaria – for the first time a woman will be elected president and for the first time a vice president will be elected president. This was said by Kaloyan Pargov – member of the National Assembly of the Bulgarian Socialist Party and founder of SINPI, on the air of “Bulgaria on Air“.

According to him, whose candidate reaches the runoff, will position himself as the main opposition to "Progressive Bulgaria". According to him, GERB has raised the white flag in advance.

"Iliyana Yotova is undoubtedly a person with a long political career. It has gone through all levels - both party and institutional", noted Pargov.

He pointed out that Plevneliev and Rumen Radev, and to some extent Petar Stoyanov, were not professional politicians when they were elected president, while Iliana Yotova has been a professional politician for more than 20 years.

Kaloyan Pargov believes that it is good for the vice president to be a man. According to him, the choice of vice president in this situation will be a choice made by Iliana Yotova and the main parties supporting her - the Bulgarian Socialist Party and "Progressive Bulgaria", but the conversations themselves are led by Yotova personally.

He predicts that the trend after 1990 for the left to dominate the presidential institution will continue - Petar Mladenov 1 year, Georgi Parvanov - 10 years, Rumen Radev - 9 years and Iliana Yotova - now for 1 year.

Pargov explained that Iliyana Yotova is part of the left, but her success will not make the BSP more significant.