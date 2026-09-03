The acting Prosecutor General of the Republic of Bulgaria submitted to the 52nd National Assembly a request to lift the immunity of the MP D.A. upon the proposal of a prosecutor from the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office.

The request is aimed at granting permission to continue the criminal proceedings against the MP before the Supreme Court of Cassation (SCC).

By a verdict of the Court of Appeal-Sofia from October 2025, the verdict of the Sofia City Court in the acquittal part was overturned and D.A. was found guilty of a crime committed in complicity with another person under Art. 304b, para. 1, in conjunction with Art. 26, para. 1, in conjunction with Art. 20, para. 2 of the Criminal Code (trading in influence) and the remaining convictions were upheld.

The verdict of the Court of Appeal-Sofia was appealed before the Supreme Court of Cassation.

By decision of the Central Election Commission of 24.04.2026, D.A. was declared elected as a member of the People's Representative and after taking the oath on 30.04.2026, he is a person with immunity.

The continuation of the criminal prosecution already initiated against him before the Supreme Court of Cassation is possible only with the permission of the National Assembly or with the written consent of the member of the People's Representative.