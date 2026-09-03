A man died in the corridor of a hospital in Stara Zagora

The law enforcement agencies are investigating the sudden death of a 64-year-old man in a hospital in Stara Zagora. The official report of the fatal incident was filed in the late hours of September 2 at the Second District Office in the regional city.

According to initial data from the investigation, the deceased was admitted as a patient in the medical facility. At around 8:50 p.m., he died while he was on one of the benches located in the corridor of the hospital ward.

A police team on duty was immediately sent to the scene, which conducted a thorough inspection of the scene. Pre-trial proceedings have already been initiated in the case.

The investigation and the appointed forensic medical examinations are yet to fully clarify the exact causes and circumstances that led to the man's death.