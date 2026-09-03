"Vazrazhdane": The contract for the repair of the monument on Mount Shipka is connected to the MRF

The contract for the upcoming three-year renovation of the monument to freedom on Mount Shipka, concluded by a division of the Ministry of Culture, is with a company directly related to the Movement for Rights and Freedoms - “Building Comfort”, registered in Veliko Tarnovo. This contract must be terminated. This was stated by Angel Yanchev from “Vazrazhdane“ to journalists on the sidelines of the parliament.

The company specializes in public procurement and the last reason for criticism of it was the poor quality execution and four-month delay of two buildings for the renovation of panel blocks in the city of Veliko Tarnovo, the MP claims. Yanchev insisted that the company did not have the capacity to complete the task of repairing the monument.

On January 15, during the last days of the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov and the previous Minister of Culture Marian Bachev, this contract was concluded. It stipulates that if no funding is provided within three months, the contract is terminated at the request of either party, but the government of Rumen Radev decided, based on a report by the current Minister of Culture Evtim Miloshev, to release a 40% advance, or 3,150 thousand leva, in July, said Angel Yanchev.

„The government of Rumen Radev assigned Gyunay and Sunay to gut the Shipka Freedom Monument. In fact, gutting the Shipka Freedom Monument is not a renovation“, the MP also said.