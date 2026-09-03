Radev after the meeting with Costa: Europe is facing many crises, and this affects all of us - the EU member states

Europe today is facing many and different crises, and this affects all of us - the EU member states. We must be persistent, have the strong will and seek working and rational solutions to overcome these crises. This was said by Prime Minister Rumen Radev after a meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa, who is visiting Bulgaria at the invitation of the Bulgarian Prime Minister, Dariknews.bg reports.

Their conversation took place at the “Boyana“ residence.

We discussed the issues of the multiannual financial framework, EU enlargement, ensuring security in Europe in today's challenging times, he announced.

Bulgaria actively contributes to the EU's main vision of increasing our security, and it is based on new programs and initiatives. Bulgaria is actively working to strengthen its industrial base, to develop its defense science, so that we can actively contribute to a safer and stronger Europe, Radev also said.

An important element is to work for greater connectivity in all aspects - transport, energy and digital. With the EU President, we find many common ideas for the future development of this connectivity. Bulgaria is an extremely important element in this chain of European connectivity, the Prime Minister also noted.

The topic of EU enlargement was an important topic of discussion today as well. Bulgaria is a strong driver for the integration of the countries neighboring the EU, especially in the Western Balkans, as an element of expanding the space of peace and prosperity in Europe. We insist that this expansion should not be subordinated to conjunctural geopolitical processes, but should be based on the principle of its own merits, Radev stressed.

European Council President Antonio Costa is on the “Tour of Capitals“, within the framework of which he will talk with the heads of state and government on the agenda of the European Union, with a strong emphasis on the next multiannual financial framework of the Union. During the first week of his tour, Costa visited Bratislava, Tallinn, Vilnius, Riga and Prague. On September 4, he will be in Nicosia for a meeting with the President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides and in Ljubljana for a meeting with the Prime Minister of Slovenia Janez Janša, BTA recalls.