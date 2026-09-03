The National Assembly adopted on second reading the amendments proposed by the Council of Ministers to the Higher Education Act, concerning student fees and scholarships, news.bg reports.

The amendments provide for a reduction in fees for paid education, which will no longer be able to exceed 50% of the living expenses for the relevant professional field, with a limit of 60% set so far.

In addition, students' fees cannot increase by more than 20% compared to the amount upon their admission to the relevant higher education institution. The measure does not apply to students admitted before the 2025/26 academic year. Application fees for higher education institutions will be determined by the academic management.

In addition, scholarships from the state budget will be provided only to students and doctoral students admitted to state-subsidized places in full-time education. The topic has sparked a dispute between the ruling party and the opposition.

Elisaveta Belobradova from "Democratic Bulgaria" asked: "What is strategic thinking and what is the strategic approach of "Progressive Bulgaria" (PB), when it proposes that in fact only students who are state-ordered for full-time education should receive scholarships, and does this mean that the successes of colleagues who are paid for education do not actually deserve state support?"

Dimitar Zdravkov from PB responded with a question: "Ms. Belobradova, we also want it to be to everyone according to their needs, to everyone according to their abilities. However, Article 53 of the Constitution states that state policy in higher education is implemented through state higher education institutions, and scholarships are a tool for implementing this policy. So let's think even more boldly then. Should all Bulgarian citizens be students?

The GERB-SDF MP and former Minister of Education and Krassimir Valchev proposed a solution in the event of a possible next change to the law.

"The colleagues who defend the thesis that all students should have the right to receive scholarships have their valid arguments. Indeed, if we imagine a law faculty, some students enter the first year on a state order and up to the 5th year are on a state order, others enter on a paid basis and up to the 5th year are on paid tuition, and this right is once and for all predetermined, determined by the ranking, which is at the entrance to education, the educational and qualification level," he stated.

The People's Representative added that such a mechanism could be considered through the Higher Education Act and there would be a reclassification every year. "If it is not 100%, then at least 20% of the students, and this right should not be unconditional, then those students who are paid for education and have a grade of 5.50 will have more rights than those who are state-ordered, but are not motivated enough to study and have, for example, a grade of 3.50", pointed out Krasimir Valchev.