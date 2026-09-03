Thank you for the high assessment. I will not pretend to be absent-minded. Here I must say that there are constitutional restrictions on holding this position - the candidate must be over 40 years old, and I am 38. So there is time. It will not be this time. This was said by the Bulgarian MEP from GERB Andrey Novakov in the program "Bulgaria, Europe and the World in Focus" on Radio FOCUS when asked whether he will be GERB's candidate for president in the upcoming presidential elections on October 25.

GERB has not yet announced whether they will have a candidacy for the chair of "Dondukov" 2. For the moment, the clear names that will participate in the presidential election race are:

Iliyana Yotova, who is expected to announce her vice president tonight, Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev, Radostin Vassilev and Krasimir Manov, Alexander Tomov, who has not yet announced a name for vice president, Georgi Dimov, who is on the same ballot as General Dimitar Shivikov, the leader of the Bulgarian National Union of Socialists - Nikolay Nenchev, will be with the vice president journalist Tsveta Kirilova and Ivan Hristanov.