Demerdzhiev: There were two jammers in "Dragalevtsi" - one in place in the building, another in a car

There were two jammers in the capital's "Dragalevtsi" district. This was announced by the Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev. One device was installed in a car, and the other was in a building, informs the Bulgarian National Radio.

"It is not about one, but about two devices - one was installed in place in the building, and the other was in a car. Parts of these devices have been removed, but this does not mean that there were no devices and they did not work, on the contrary.

The Communications Regulation Commission, its employees, have identified operating devices, have established their impact. So – yes, we will look for the parts of these devices and not only these.

And here it is not we who owe an explanation for our actions, but those who for years kept patrol cars in front of this establishment" (from where the jammers operated)."