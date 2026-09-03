The "Petrohan" case: Next week, the authorities will announce the results of the completed expert examinations

Next week, a meeting is scheduled between the operatives who participated in the actions related to the investigation and the supervising prosecutors in the "Petrohan" case. A joint briefing will also be held to familiarize the public with the findings of the expert examinations, said Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev during a hearing in the parliamentary committee on internal security and public order. He answered a question from MP Bozhidar Bozanov ("Democratic Bulgaria") regarding additional information on the "Petrohan" case, BTA reports.

I appeal not to politicize the case, because this is done quite often, Demerdzhiev noted. An investigation is underway, led by the prosecutor's office, expert examinations have been ordered, which have been largely completed, we have held several meetings with the relatives of the deceased, he added.

The big question that I would like to find an answer to is whether at least three human lives could have been saved. From there, many questions arise and they must be answered, but you know that when it comes to criminal proceedings, this happens with the sanctions of the prosecutor's office and according to the procedure provided for this, the minister pointed out.