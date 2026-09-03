Yotova announced her candidate for vice president - BTA Director General Kiril Valchev

President Iliana Yotova announced the name of her candidate for vice president. Together with her in the race for “Dondukov” 2, BTA Director General Kiril Valchev will enter, Nova TV reports.

Yotova presented Kiril Valchev's candidacy for vice president of the Republic of Bulgaria in front of the “Bulgaria“ hall. “It is no coincidence that we are presenting the candidacy for vice president right here, in front of the “Bulgaria“ hall. Because our service is Bulgaria and is in the name of Bulgaria“, said Yotova.

She introduced Valchev as a lawyer, public figure and a man of speech and law. “The Vice President must know the basics of the country's laws, know how the Bulgarian state functions and respect the laws“, pointed out Yotova.

According to her, the two have worked together for years on causes related to the preservation of Bulgarian identity and culture. “For many years, we have had a common cause with Mr. Valchev. We worked together to preserve Bulgarianness, to develop Bulgarian identity, the Bulgarian spirit, the Bulgarian script and letters“, she said.

Yotova also emphasized the importance of the relationship with Bulgarian communities outside the country. “The vice president must be able to communicate with people, to be close to them - both here, in Bulgaria, and abroad with Bulgarians. This was also our common cause. We must work with Bulgarian communities for their preservation and protection, because it is not easy everywhere, as well as for their development“, she said.

According to Yotova, one of Valchev's important qualities is his ability to unite. “I also think that he has proven as a person that he can bring together, not divide“, said the presidential candidate.

When asked what sign it would be if after the elections the presidential institution was headed by two people with journalistic experience, Yotova replied: “We, journalists, are people by vocation, not only by education. Journalists are also lawyers, businessmen, and economists - people with an extremely broad culture. Over the years, I have seen in Mr. Valchev both a good lawyer, a journalist, a public figure, and a teacher, including in higher education institutions“.

Kiril Valchev: I see myself as a guarantor of two things

Kiril Valchev stated that he did not aspire to be a candidate for vice president and accepts Iliyana Yotova's invitation primarily as recognition for the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency and the Bulgarian media.

“God is my witness, I did not aspire to be a candidate for vice president. I accept the president's invitation as recognition not for me, but for BTA - an institution of consent, of communication with Bulgarians around the world, of memory. Something that is needed in the presidency“, said Valchev.

He emphasized the need for dialogue and agreement in society, emphasizing that this does not imply erasing differences. “Agreement. But agreement does not mean the same“, said Valchev.

According to him, his candidacy is also a recognition of the work of Bulgarian journalists and media.“This is a recognition for all of you – for the Bulgarian media, which provide territory for our diverse society and opportunities for dialogue“, he said.

Valchev pointed out two main causes for which he would like to be a guarantor if elected vice president. “I see myself as a guarantor of two things - another guarantor in the presidency: democracy and Bulgaria in Europe, where our people have been contributing for 14 centuries. And our generation placed the Bulgarian alphabet among the three alphabets in the European Union“, he said.

The founding meeting of the initiative committee, which will nominate the presidential candidate pair, will take place on September 8 at 5:00 p.m. in Hall 6. According to Valchev, the civil and non-governmental organizations, political forces and public figures who stand behind the candidacies will then be known.

“There you will see all civil organizations, all non-governmental organizations, all political parties, individual people who support us, who are authorities in their field“, he said.

Valchev refused to reveal in advance who will head the initiative committee, indicating that this will become clear at the founding meeting.

He called for the other participants in the presidential race to be treated with respect.“Let us all give recognition to all candidates in these presidential elections. Because they are ready to serve the Bulgarian people and Bulgaria. This deserves respect“, said Valchev.

The vice-presidential candidate also announced how he will proceed with his work as BTA's general director during the election campaign. According to him, he will follow the example of other heads of independent institutions who participated in presidential elections.

“Tomorrow I will hand over the current affairs to my colleagues from the personal team at BTA, and next week I will go on unpaid leave“, said Valchev.

When asked when he received the offer from Iliana Yotova to be a vice-presidential candidate, he replied that the talks between the two began in August. Asked how long it took him to make the decision, Valchev said: “I thought enough and I hope I was wise, not right, when I made this decision“.

Among his motives for accepting the offer, he once again highlighted the recognition of the professional community from which both candidates come. “This is recognition, not only for BTA, but also for the Bulgarian media. Two journalists, can you imagine, in the presidency. This is truly a huge recognition“, said Valchev.

He dedicated part of his words to the people from whom he received his knowledge and training over the years. “This is also recognition for my teachers. Because whatever we do in this life, we must rely on the knowledge we have“, said Kiril Valchev.

We recall that the head of state, who is completing the mandate of Rumen Radev, announced on July 24 that he would participate in the elections, being nominated by an initiative committee. She received political support from “Progressive Bulgaria“ and BSP.

In January 2017, Yotova took office as Vice President of the Republic of Bulgaria, and in 2022 she began her second term in office. With the resignation of Rumen Radev and his inclusion in parliamentary politics, she assumed the functions of president until a new one is elected in the regular elections at the end of October.