Siderov and Slavcho Velkov with plans to join the presidential elections

The leader of "Ataka" Volen Siderov and the former BSP MP and lecturer on national and international security Slavcho Velkov announced that they are ready to join the race for a new head of state, BNR reports. Siderov - as a candidate for president, and Velkov - for vice president.

For now, this is only an intention, they will still try to fulfill the legal requirements, Slavcho Velkov specified to BNR:

"That is, we have a lot of technical and administrative work ahead of us, such as establishing an initiative committee, we are not party candidates, and then opening a petition. If we manage to get involved in these terms, all this will become a fact. And we hope to contribute to transforming the presidential institution into a real corrective in politics, and not the current status quo, where we are moving towards, I would say, one-man rule.

Volen Siderov's greatest success in the presidential elections is reaching a runoff against Georgi Parvanov. Parvanov won a second term, and the leader of "Attack" received 24% of the vote. However, in the 2021 vote, he remained in seventh place.