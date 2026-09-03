Krum Zarkov: I believe that Yotova will win. She has every reason to do so

The BSP supported Iliana Yotova for president because she is a long-time partner of the party, but also because, according to the leader of the socialists, she has every reason to win the upcoming presidential elections. This was stated by Krum Zarkov in the program “Face to Face“ on bTV.

“It is no secret that between the BSP and Iliana Yotova there are long-term, successful relationships, which no one has renounced. And it is also not a secret, as it is obvious to everyone that over the past year Iliana Yotova has behaved very dignifiedly as head of state in a very difficult moment,“ said Zarkov.

According to him, the most logical decision for the BSP is to consolidate around Yotova's candidacy and contribute to her election as head of state.

According to the BSP leader, the presidential elections should become a meaningful political debate, regardless of who the candidates will be.

He commented on the names that are already being discussed, including Andrey Gyurov, Hristanov, Vassilev, Siderov and Dimov, as well as a possible candidate from “Vazrazhdane“.

“I believe that Iliana Yotova will win. I think she has every reason to do so. I think it would be hard to find someone who knows both Bulgarian and European politics, as well as the institution of the president better for objective reasons“, said Zarkov.

However, he stressed that he did not expect the elections to be a simple competition between individuals.

“I hope, I sincerely hope, not only for the result, but for a meaningful debate to be held between these candidates and the Bulgarian citizenry about what the president is and what lies behind this issue – what unity of the nation is, what statehood is“, he pointed out.

In his words, the president must have the ability to find causes that can be placed beyond political struggles.

Zarkov defended the role of the president in a parliamentary republic and defined the institution as crucially important. In his words, the head of state has a relationship with the parliamentary power through his right of veto, with the judiciary – through the relevant nominations, and to the executive – through general appointments and other powers.

Zarkov also drew attention to the role of the vice president.

„The vice president is also important to remember – is not a deputy of the president, but a separate institution that is entrusted by the president with various functions, and significant ones, such as those of Bulgarian citizenship“, he said.

According to him, the president could in principle not delegate powers to the vice president, but this does not make sense.

The BSP leader described the first months of Prime Minister Radev's government as contradictory.

„This was a period of time in which great hopes and big requests collided with a rather difficult reality“, he said. According to him, there are proposals in the government program that deserve support. Among them, he pointed out the request for “deoligarchization“.

“That complex word – let's hope it will be filled with content, but in any case, bringing more integrity to governance is something that the government has taken up“, said Zarkov.

He also pointed out the issue of concession fees and the request for education reform as important topics. At the same time, Zarkov expressed concerns about the cabinet's economic and social policy.

Zarkov also commented on the discrepancy between the expectations for left-wing politics on the part of Rumen Radev and the actions of his government.