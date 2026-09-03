The "Vazrazhdane" party announces the name of its candidate for president next week. The proposals are five

Yesterday, the "Vazrazhdane" party registered to participate in the presidential elections. They said that they are choosing from among five candidates.

„This procedure has been going on for more than a month and I assume that next week it will end and you will understand. At the moment I do not want to assume, nor do I want to give preliminary assessments of a process and procedure that has been going on for more than a month and will end next week“. This was commented on the show "Face to Face" by the leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov in response to a question whether he was among these five candidates.

„They were much more, in the interest of truth, because we gave the opportunity to all our members, sympathizers, including those on the periphery around „Vazrazhdane“, to give their preferences, because we believe that for such an extremely important vote, like the vote for the head of state, the people who will be at the heart of the campaign, should have the greatest weight in making the decision“, he stated.

„It would be very easy for us as the leadership to make a decision and, of course, it would be accepted by the members and sympathizers of our organization, but here the idea is to see not only what our members want, but also what, let's say, the broader part of Bulgarian citizens want“, Kostadinov pointed out.

According to him, people want an independent, free president.

“From external influences. An independent president who can make decisions solely and exclusively on the basis of the national interest. Nothing else. This is what Bulgarian citizens want. Not just the voters of “Vazrazhdane“. And, of course, a person who can represent the country abroad with dignity, because the head of state is the face of Bulgaria,“ said Kostadinov.