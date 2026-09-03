Iliana Yotova: I will not turn the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) into an election campaign, I promise that

I will not turn the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) into an election campaign, I promise that, President Iliana Yotova told journalists, reported by BTA.

The NSAC is a body in which political parties, services, institutions gather to recommend a certain policy to other institutions, she pointed out. There are enough levers with which the National Assembly can currently deal with this situation, and I think that this is the job of the Foreign Ministry, added Yotova.

BTA recalls that yesterday GERB, “Democratic Bulgaria” and “Continuing the Change” called on the head of state Iliana Yotova to convene a National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) after the German government accused Russia of the failed attack with an explosives-laden drone at the Leipzig/Halle airport. The German government announced a series of retaliatory measures, including the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Bonn, the termination of the contract with the “Russian House” cultural institute in Berlin, as well as additional sanctions.