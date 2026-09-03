Anton Kutev: Yotova makes her own decisions. She will not be a "proxy" president

Iliyana Yotova is a person who makes her own decisions and will not be a "proxy" president. This was stated by the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" Anton Kutev in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR", commenting on the upcoming presidential battle.

According to him, it was Yotova who initiated Kiril Valchev's candidacy for vice president. Kutev specified that he did not know whether there was coordination with Rumen Radev, but described the choice as a good one.

The strengths of Yotova and Valchev

"I am very glad, by the way, that Kiril Valchev is the candidate, because I have known him for many years. And I know him first as a good journalist, secondly as a very good lawyer", he said.

Kutev emphasized Valchev's professional experience and the change in the role of BTA during the years in which he led it. According to him, his candidacy is much more than journalistic, as he has serious legal and administrative experience.

The MP rejected the thesis that the presidential elections are predetermined. According to him, "Progressive Bulgaria" must conduct a strong campaign and not allow confidence in victory to turn into weakness.

"The fact is that this choice is by no means a foregone conclusion, there are no foregone conclusions", Kutev was categorical on the air of Bulgaria ON AIR.

He defended Yotova's independence and stated that she has always managed to defend her own positions, while at the same time maintaining good synchrony with Rumen Radev.

"I am absolutely convinced of the enormous amount of independence of the policy that she will lead. And this is because she will lead it as she understands it. She will not be a proxy in any situation,", Kutev added.

Position on Germany and Russia

The MP also commented on Bulgaria's position regarding possible Russian attacks in Germany. He stated that our country cannot justify such actions, as it is part of NATO and the European Union.

"We are members of NATO and the European Union. And of course, we cannot tolerate or justify in any way possible Russian attacks in Leipzig or in any European city", he pointed out.

At the same time, Kutev specified that at this stage he could not confirm whether the specific actions were Russian attacks.

"Hemus" and the expected actions of the prosecutor's office

On the topic of the "Hemus" highway, Kutev emphasized that the prosecutor's office must identify and name the responsible persons. According to him, however, the necessary changes in the state prosecution have not yet occurred.

"I do not believe that those key changes in the prosecution have yet occurred, in which it will be activated, but I believe that this will happen soon, as soon as the new Supreme Judicial Council and, respectively, the new Prosecutor General are elected", said the MP.

He rejected the claims that the illegal construction on "Hemus" was legalized, indicating that the issued acts are for the fourth lot, while the payments cover lots from the first to the ninth.

Kutev added that about 70% of the estimated value of the highway has been paid for them, while the activities carried out are below 30%.

"That is, 40% of all this work has disappeared, we are talking about hundreds of millions that were purely stolen and which, unfortunately, will not be returned to the Bulgarian state in any way," he was categorical.

Kutev concluded that the actions of the prosecutor's office should not be the result of a political order, but of a real change in institutions and public attitudes.