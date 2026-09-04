Radev and Costa discussed the EU budget and security

The Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev held an official meeting with the President of the European Council Antonio Costa at the “Boyana“ residence. The talks are part of Costa's traditional tour of European capitals. The focus of the discussions fell on the new long-term EU budget, European defense, security and the future enlargement of the Union.

The new term “industrial cohesion“ and the EU budget

During the joint briefing, the Bulgarian Prime Minister proposed the introduction of a new term – “industrial cohesion“. Radev stressed that member states must have equal access to cohesion funds and instruments for technological progress so that less developed economies do not lag behind. He categorically stated that strengthening security should not harm traditional policies such as agriculture and cohesion.

European Council President Antonio Costa pointed to 2026 as a decisive year for Europe due to the upcoming approval of the multiannual financial framework until 2034. He added that the new budget architecture requires consensus on the introduction of new own resources and revenues. The aim is to keep national contributions within reasonable limits.

Common defense, security and energy connectivity

The topic of common European security also took center stage in the speeches. Rumen Radev emphasized Bulgaria's active contribution through new initiatives, including The European Air Shield and The European Space Shield.

The two leaders also discussed Bulgaria's strategic geopolitical position. Antonio Costa noted the country's important role in energy security and the need to reduce energy prices through market integration. According to Prime Minister Radev, key routes such as the Trans-Caspian („Middle“) Corridor pass through Bulgaria. Their development will minimize the risks for water freight transport.

Geopolitical challenges and EU enlargement

Regarding the European Union enlargement process, Prime Minister Radev stated that Bulgaria insists that the integration of new countries be based entirely on the principle of own merits, and not of conjunctural geopolitical processes.

Antonio Costa defined the enlargement to the Western Balkans, Ukraine and Moldova as the most important geopolitical investment for the bloc. He also sent a clear signal to Moscow, stating that Russia's hostile behavior, cyberattacks and sabotage will not weaken Europe's support for Ukraine.