Yavor Gechev: Short-term price control measures are already yielding results, but sustainable solutions are needed

Control over food prices, fair distribution of funds along the chain and agricultural reforms remain among the government's main priorities.

This was stated in the morning block of BNT "The Day Begins" by MP Yavor Gechev, who commented on the first 100 days of the cabinet and the upcoming budget for 2027, quoted by novini.bg.

According to him, the measures to limit price imbalances are a long-term process that must continue. New regulations are being prepared that will give more powers to regulatory authorities, including the Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) and the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA).

Gechev admitted that the state still does not have sufficiently reliable and detailed data on food pricing along the entire chain - from the manufacturer to large retail chains. According to him, the creation of such a database is necessary in order to be able to determine the real and fair value of products.

He gave France and Germany as examples. We remind you that there are specialized structures there that analyze prices and costs in agriculture and the food sector.

According to Gechev, short-term measures are already yielding results, but sustainable solutions are needed.

He rejected accusations that the state is fixated solely on large retail chains, pointing out that actions must be based on data and identified market anomalies.

According to him, the CPC has already identified violations and imposed sanctions, and the new legislative changes aim to strengthen control and make the results of inspections more transparent.