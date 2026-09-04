Sparks in Parliament: Rumen Radev and Assen Vassilev in a sharp clash on the topic of "budget"

A sharp clash over the budget between Assen Vassilev and Prime Minister Rumen Radev erupted in Parliament, dariknews.bg reports.

The leader of "We Continue the Change" questioned the Prime Minister's claim that the real budget deficit is 5.7%, and accused him that the government has not presented evidence for such a figure.

Vassilev also asked Radev for a specific answer about the minimum wage at which the macro-framework of the 2027 budget is being prepared, warning that the time for its preparation is limited. According to him, the data of the Ministry of Finance itself show a completely different picture. “On September 1, the Ministry of Finance published the data for August. The deficit at the end of August is 2.2%. For the first 8 months, the deficit is 2.2% based on the Ministry of Finance under your management with Finance Minister Galab Donov“, Vassilev pointed out.

The PP leader also attacked Radev for his answer to the question of how the 2027 budget is being prepared given the uncertainty surrounding the minimum wage. The Prime Minister had stated that the specific parameters would become clear with the development of the budget: “When all the parameters of the 2027 budget become clear, then we will be able to say that this will also be the minimum wage.“

However, Vassilev described this answer as insufficient and explained why, in his opinion, the minimum wage is a key parameter even when developing the macro framework. “Let me explain to you how the budgeting process works. First, a macro framework is created. What will be the total consumption, which is based on a basic parameter, one of them, the minimum wage“, he said.

According to him, without a predetermined minimum wage, the real financial framework of the state cannot be calculated.

“Without a minimum wage, it is impossible to develop a macro framework. Without a macro framework, it is impossible to start building a budget. No ministry can tell you what the wage costs are without it being clear what the minimum wage will be.“

Vassilev also indicated the specific deadline by which, in his opinion, the parameter must be known in order for the budget to be prepared on time. “You need it for at least 4 weeks before you can produce a ready budget, and you have to produce a ready budget on October 15 and submit it to Europe“, said the former finance minister.

He expressed hope that the minimum wage would remain at the level that would result from the previous formula. “So on September 15, at least we hope to know what the number will be and I hope it will be 690, as it is under the old formula.“

In his response, Radev defended the government and rejected the thesis that the lower deficit as of August calls into question his claim about the real deficit. “The fact that the budget deficit is lower as of August is the result of the drastic halt to the insane spending that was planned in the budget“, said the Prime Minister.

Radev said that the government is about to present data on suspended public procurement and expenditures. “You will see them, there will be a special presentation of all suspended public procurement with all expenditures. So this is thanks to our efforts, to the enormous efforts that the government is making to stop the insane spending“, he pointed out.

Regarding the minimum wage, Radev did not give a specific number, but stated that he first wants to see the overall financial picture.

“Regarding the minimum wage, yes, I understand, but I want to see, like the Minister of Finance, first the capital program of all ministries, the current expenses, what reserve we will have, it is possible that there will be changes in wages“, the Prime Minister stated.