Road conditions today: Restrictions, fires and traffic

Today, September 4, 2026, the road conditions in Bulgaria are characterized by intense traffic and the introduction of extraordinary security measures. In connection with the upcoming holidays for the Day of Reunification (September 6), the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) is introducing a temporary organization on the main roads in the country.

RIA Measures: Where do trucks stop and what are the repairs?

From 15:00 to 20:00 today, the movement of heavy trucks over 12 tons leaving Sofia on the highways "Trakia", "Hemus" and "Struma", as well as on road I-1 in Blagoevgrad district, is restricted. The only exception is for the transport of perishable food and dangerous goods (Source: api.bg).

Struma Motorway: On September 4 and 5, traffic in the direction of Kulata will be carried out in two lanes, and towards Sofia – in one. Reversing traffic has been introduced around Simitli to ease traffic towards Greece and Bansko. Traffic around the “Daskalovo“ junction is being gradually restricted due to the installation of noisy markings (Source: btvnovinite.bg).

AM „Trakia“: Safety activities continue in the emergency lane between the 44th and 46th km (Muhovo area), as well as the renovation of the horizontal marking between the 56th and 61st km with a speed limit of 100 km/h (Source: taralej.bg).

AM „Hemus“: Cleaning of storm drains in the Varna-boundary between km 19 and 23 is being carried out.

Citizens can get information in real time via the interactive BGtoll TrafficMap platform or by calling the 24-hour hotline 0700 130 20 (Source: bta.bg).

Traffic at the borders

Border checkpoints are operating under increased traffic. The most intense traffic is at the exit of the „Kulata“ and „Makaza“ border checkpoints on the border with Greece, as well as at the „Kalotina“ border checkpoint on the border with Serbia. Traffic police appeal to drivers not to use emergency lanes for overtaking when forming columns.

Black statistics from the Traffic Police and the Fire Department for the last 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, the security sectors have reported serious workload (Source: mvr.bg):

Disasters (TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS): A total of 25 serious road accidents were registered on the territory of the country. As a result of the incidents 5 people died and another 31 were injured with various degrees of injuries.

Fire (GDPBZN): Firefighters responded to the 150th signal for the incident. Liquidirani sa general 116 fire, with koito 1 person diedand two souls suffered. Povecheto from the fireplace in dry trevi and khrasti for the sake of the flood of time.

Conditions for tourism in Planinite

Planinskata Rescue Service (PSS) km Bulgarian Cherven krast informira, what are the conditions for tourism in Bulgarian planini tazi sutrin sa otlichni. The time is clear, quiet and sunny, and the temperature in the morning hours varies between 10 and 16 degrees (Source: dnes.bg).

In spite of favorable times, Planinsk saviors warn for increased attention in the next hour, when in places in South-Western Bulgaria sa possible local cloud cover, strong vyatar and gramotevichna deinost (Source: vremeto.dir.bg). Over the past few days, no serious incidents with tourists have been registered.