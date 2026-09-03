Donald Trump: This is GREAT!

US President Donald Trump has welcomed the possibility of Syria becoming an alternative transit route to the Strait of Hormuz.

"This is GREAT! Syria is offering itself as an alternative to the Strait of Hormuz," the American leader wrote on his social network Truth Social and shared a publication by "The Washington Post" about Syria's intention to become a bypass route for regional energy and trade flows.

The article notes that since April, trucks have been transporting Iraqi oil to Syria, but specifies that the plan still faces risks, as the proposed route of the oil pipeline would pass through territories controlled by Iranian-backed militias.