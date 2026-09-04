Illegal camping near the Yovkovtsi dam

An illegal camping site has appeared on the shore of the Yovkovtsi dam near the Elena village of Shilkovtsi. The site is located in the sanitary protection zone of the dam, which according to the institutions poses a risk to the quality of the water used by residents of nine municipalities, reports BNT.

A report about the case was filed in mid-July by the former manager of the Yovkovtsi Water and Sewerage Company. Inspections by the Elena Municipality and the Veliko Tarnovo regional governor followed, during which violations were found.

The village of Shilkovtsi is located in the heart of the Elena Balkan, on the picturesque shore of the Yovkovtsi dam. Only 10 people live there at a permanent address, but the presence of numerous caravans is striking upon entering the village. A narrow road leads to a place designated as a camping area right next to the dam. The territory is fenced, and signs are placed on the fences stating that the site is under constant video surveillance and security. It is not clear exactly when the campsite was designated. In addition to caravans, there is a children's playground and barbecue on site, and air conditioning has been installed on one of the permanent buildings. However, some local residents do not see this as a problem.

According to another resident of the area, the restrictions have led to an outflow of tourists and fishermen. Locals also question the arguments that the caravans threaten the quality of the water.

In early June, the Elena Municipality received a notification from the owner of the land that he intends to install a garden gazebo with a height of 2.5 meters, which will not be permanently attached to the terrain. However, during the on-site inspection, it was found that the construction did not correspond to the declared one. According to the Basin Directorate “Danube Region“ in the relevant area there is a categorical ban on parking and placing caravans and other facilities. The reason is that the “Yovkovtsi“ dam is an important source of drinking water for the population in the region.

“This is dangerous. We are obliged to take all measures to protect the population and not compromise the water and in general the “Yovkovtsi“ dam as a source of drinking water“, said the regional governor of Veliko Tarnovo.

The “Danube Region“ Basin Directorate is about to issue a prescription to the owner to remove the illegally placed facilities. If this is not done voluntarily, the authorities will proceed with forced removal.

Marin Bogomilov, regional governor of Veliko Tarnovo: “We will undertake forced removal. With the assistance of these bodies, the assistance of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the prosecutor's office, of course.“

A commission will be convened on Monday with the participation of all responsible institutions. An inspection of the remaining banks of the “Yovkovtsi“ dam is also underway to determine whether there are any other illegally constructed or installed objects.