Urgent in Washington! German and US Defense Ministers Boris Pistorius and Pete Hegseth to Meet on September 15

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will meet his US counterpart Pete Hegseth in Washington on September 15, Reuters reported, citing the German newspaper "Welt", BTA writes.

Citing "Politico", in the article of the "Welt" The two are likely to discuss the alleged Russian drone attack on Leipzig/Halle airport in Germany, which Berlin has blamed on Moscow, as well as the Pentagon's review of the US military presence in Europe.

Germany, France and Poland have decided to demonstrate unity in the face of hybrid attacks by Russia, days after Berlin officially accused Moscow of being behind an attempted drone attack on Leipzig airport, DPA reported.

"Together we want to defend and shape our European peace order, which we, as Europeans, achieved at the cost of enormous sacrifices in the 20th century," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful said at a press conference in the German city of Weimar, together with his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot and Polish top diplomat Radosław Sikorski.

"We are unanimous that the path to a new era of peace in Europe can only be achieved through resolute support for Ukraine and consistent pressure on Moscow," added Wadeful.

The three met within the framework of the so-called Weimar Triangle - a format created in 1991 as a forum for dialogue between the three countries.

The meeting took place after the foreign ministers of the European Union member states gathered in Wicklow, Ireland, yesterday to discuss the German government's accusations that Russia was responsible for the incident in Leipzig on August 4.

Russia denies involvement in the case of the drone, which was found near a Ukrainian cargo plane after failing to explode.

In response, Berlin announced this week that it was closing the Russian consulate in Bonn and the Russian cultural center "Russian House" in Berlin.

Vadeful said that this diplomatic activity showed a sense of solidarity in Europe.

"I think this certainly had an impact on Moscow as well. Germany is grateful for that," he added.

Sikorski noted that Poland supports Germany's decisions regarding Russia. Warsaw also summoned a Russian diplomatic representative "to show that it is against Russian terrorism," he said.

The Polish foreign minister added that he did not want to talk about "hybrid war" because the meaning of this term is not well understood by society. The term usually refers to a combination of military, economic, intelligence and propaganda activities, including state-sponsored cyberattacks, along with efforts to influence public opinion.

"This is aggression on the verge of invasion," said Sikorski.

Meanwhile, Barrot said France had also summoned the Russian ambassador in response to the Leipzig incident.

"When transport infrastructure in the heart of Europe is attacked, it is a serious matter," the French foreign minister noted.

France, Germany and Poland are "more determined than ever to act together for a sovereign, secure and prosperous Europe that is proud of its values," he added.