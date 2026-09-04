Radev: All EU member states must have the opportunity to participate equally in the technological and industrial development of Europe

All member states must have the opportunity to participate equally in the technological and industrial development of Europe. If we do not achieve this, the processes of fragmentation, namely in the field of high technologies, of industries with high added value, will continue to deepen the division. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev after his meeting with the President of the European Council Antonio Costa. The focus of their conversation was European competitiveness and ways for all member states to have equal access to the new European Competitiveness Fund. This will enable less developed countries not to lag behind in their technological and industrial development. “I suggested to Mr. Costa that we think about a new term – “industrial cohesion“, not to mention only the classic cohesion in social programs, in infrastructure“, emphasized Prime Minister Radev.

With regard to the Multiannual Financial Framework, the Prime Minister supported the strong focus on the competitiveness and security of the European Union. However, in his words, this should not be at the expense of financing the cohesion policy and agricultural policy, which guarantee the unity of the Union. “These are extremely important instruments for having a united and prosperous Union that can meet all challenges unitedly“ pointed out Radev.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev also highlighted Bulgaria's contribution to increasing common security and defense. The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of the new initiatives - for common protection from drones, the European Air Shield, the European Space Shield. “Bulgaria is actively working to strengthen its industrial base, to develop its defense science, so that we can truly make an active contribution, to have a more secure and stronger Europe“, said Radev.

The Prime Minister also pointed out the need for targeted work for greater connectivity of the EU in all aspects - transport, energy and digital, and specifically emphasized Bulgaria's role in the development of the Trans-Caspian Corridor, which passes through our country, as well as the future corridors of the Persian Gulf countries. With the help of the EU, work is also being done to improve the Bulgarian road and railway infrastructure so that Bulgaria does not become a zone of reduced permeability against the backdrop of the increasing transport of goods. The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of green energy and new digital corridors.

With regard to the enlargement of the European Union, the Prime Minister recalled that Bulgaria is a strong driver for the integration of the countries neighboring the EU, especially in the Western Balkans, as an element of expanding the space of peace and prosperity in Europe. “We insist that this enlargement should not be subordinated to conjunctural geopolitical processes, but should be based on the principle of its own merits“, the Bulgarian Prime Minister added.

For his part, the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, defined 2026 as a decisive year for Europe. “By the end of the year, we must have approved the EU's long-term budget for the period until 2034. This is fundamental for ensuring continued investments from 2028 onwards“, he noted. Costa added that a European budget is needed that meets European ambitions and provides the funds needed to implement common priorities in key areas such as defense and security, competitiveness and innovation, and strategic sustainability.

“At the same time, the budget must continue to support agriculture and cohesion policy, including in Bulgaria“, pointed out Antonio Costa. The President of the European Council emphasized that the next budget will have a completely new architecture, will be developed and designed for the world we live in today and will be very different from the current budget, which was agreed in 2020. “The new reality requires a new approach to our common budget, with a new structure and a new way of distributing resources, because the majority of the European Union budget already comes from national contributions. We must ensure that the national contribution remains within reasonable and sensible limits“, Costa emphasized.