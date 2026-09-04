Demerdzhiev: We have the will to overcome the problems in road safety that have accumulated over the years

In June, over 250 sections with a high concentration of racing and drifting were identified throughout the country, with the largest number in the cities of Sofia, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik and Varna.

As of September 3, 2026, due to the increased control carried out by the Traffic Police, 220 of these sections are no longer visited by car and motorcycle enthusiasts. There is a systematic police presence there, with the control activity aimed at identifying and stopping such acts, characterized by a high degree of public danger.

“We have the necessary will to implement actions that will create conditions for resolving the problems that have accumulated over the years in the road safety system“ – emphasized the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev during the parliamentary control.

In the work to counteract illegal races, various forms and methods of influence are used – through unmarked official cars, police motorcycles and unmanned aerial vehicles /drones/, in order to cover all groups of road users. Each regional directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs identifies the places where there are conditions for conducting illegal high-speed races, races and demonstrative risky driving of motor vehicles, including drifting, and proposes measures to prevent them. For this purpose, information coming from the Internet, social networks, mobile applications, signals from citizens, as well as from operational-search activities are monitored and analyzed.

Active work is also being done to implement administrative criminal liability against drivers with multiple violations of the Road Traffic Act, including by accelerating the procedures for serving criminal orders and implementing subsequent control over the implementation of the imposed sanctions. Specialized police operations are being conducted aimed at identifying, limiting and preventing violations of the Road Traffic Act and the Insurance Code. Control activities are focused on violations that form the highest risk of serious road accidents, as well as on drivers with established systematic illegal behavior.

„We must not forget that the attitude towards traffic safety in a society begins in the family. "Upbringing, early enough training and building on the examples that each of us sets are the basis for the formation of reasonable behavior on the road," Minister Demerdzhiev also noted.