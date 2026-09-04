Abrovski: Imitating products will be clearly labeled so that the consumer knows what he is consuming

Imitating products will be clearly labeled so that the consumer knows and is informed about what exactly he is consuming. This was said by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski at the opening of the Seventh National Festival “Bulgaria's Milky Way through the Ages“ in Lukovit.

He added that imitating products cannot be banned, but consumers must be clearly informed about their content. Minister Abrovski stressed that since 2010, no necessary changes have been made in this direction.

“Two weeks ago, by my order, a working group was launched to amend the Regulation on Dairy Products, through which all loopholes and opportunities for circumventing the rules and conditions under which dairy and imitation products are produced will be closed“, he said.

The minister expects the practice to be terminated by the end of the year at the latest, so that Bulgarian consumers can be sure of the quality and origin of dairy products.

“I want all of us to eat Bulgarian white brine cheese produced in Bulgaria, Bulgarian yellow cheese that has undergone the necessary ripening process in Bulgaria, as well as the traditional and world-famous Bulgarian yogurt“, the minister added. He noted that what we consume has not only economic but also health implications. “Food also determines the way we live“, concluded Minister Abrovski.