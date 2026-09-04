Alexander Pulev: Our goal is less bureaucracy, faster procedures and a better business environment

Our main commitment as a government to business is to improve the dialogue with institutions and to create a better quality and predictable environment for doing business. We rely on your feedback and practical, workable suggestions. This was stated by the Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev during working meetings with representatives of employer organizations dedicated to specific measures to reduce the administrative burden on business.

„Our goal is to consolidate the proposals that we will submit for legislative changes to the parliament in the coming weeks in order to turn them into really working solutions“, Pulev emphasized.

The meetings are part of the consistent process of preparing the administrative reform, within the framework of which coordination talks have already been held with representatives of ministries, state institutions, regulatory and control bodies, agencies and other structures.

„We do not want another administrative reform that remains only on paper. Administrative reform has been talked about for years. There are plans, there are strategies, we have seen all sorts of attempts in the past. Our vision is not to repeat the mistakes of the past, but to be as practically oriented as possible“, said the Minister of Economy.

During the talks, the business presented specific proposals for easing administrative procedures. Among the main highlights are the reduction of administrative deadlines, the limitation of the required documents, the electronicization of services, the digitalization of processes, the introduction of one-stop service and the possibility of receiving services without a physical visit to the administration. The need for better interoperability between state registers was also discussed.

“The idea is to collect feedback from all stakeholders, identify specific deficits and prioritize measures at the beginning of the process. Then we must act consistently – with clear deadlines, specific legislative changes and measurable effect“, said Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Pulev.

Among the proposals discussed was the application of the principle of tacit consent as a tool for limiting administrative delays and creating a more predictable environment for business.

“I want to use the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry as a pilot platform for implementing the principle of tacit consent. We need to receive objective feedback from the industry – specifically where there is a deficit and which processes can be improved“, Minister Pulev also said.

According to him, the proposals from the employer organizations will be summarized and processed, and then they will be prioritized. On this basis, the necessary legislative and administrative actions will be taken, including the preparation of specific proposals for consideration by the National Assembly in the coming weeks.

“Our goal is for the administrative reform to have a real impact on the industry – to ease deadlines, regulations and administrative burdens and to create a better business environment“, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

He was categorical that the reform should be evaluated not by the number of adopted documents and strategies, but by the real result for business and citizens. “The state should be a partner and an engine of economic growth, not a brake“, Minister Pulev stated.