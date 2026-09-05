Anton Kutev: There are three priorities for Budget 2027

A strong reduction in the budget deficit, preserving social spending and supporting the economy - these are the three priorities for the 2027 budget, which the MP from “Progressive Bulgaria“ Anton Kutev outlined on Nova TV. According to him, however, the decisive assessment of the government will be whether it has managed to restore a sense of justice in society.

“We will seek a strong reduction in the deficit. We will not reduce social spending. The third priority is the economy“, said Kutev.

According to him, the next state budget should combine limiting the deficit with preserving social protection and creating conditions for economic development.

The MP also commented on public attitudes towards poverty, stating that Bulgarians are prone to excessive self-pity.

“Poverty is not the main characteristic of Bulgarian society. Two-thirds of the world lives significantly poorer than Bulgarians, and it leads to the loss of human lives in reality. As a society, we feel too much self-pity“, he said.

Kutev emphasized that restoring justice is the main commitment for which the government has gained public trust.

“The main thing they elected us for is restoring justice in society. If we haven't done this, then we haven't done anything else“, said the MP.

Regarding the upcoming election of a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council, he pointed out that the leading criterion should be the integrity of the candidates.

“The goal is not for those we have proposed to be represented in the SJC“, said Kutev and added that the most honest magistrates should be elected.

The MP also commented on the nomination of BTA director Kiril Valchev for vice president in a pair with Iliyana Yotova. According to him, Valchev cannot be defined as a GERB person.

“He did his job perfectly. BTA began to represent Bulgaria abroad“, said Kutev.

According to him, it is not significant that Valchev went on unpaid leave instead of permanently leaving the director's post. Kutev defended his work at the head of the agency and emphasized BTA's expanded international presence in recent years.