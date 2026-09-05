„The season ended before GTA VI“, wrote Ivan Demerdzhiev on Facebook regarding the detention of influencer Stoyan Kolev in Valencia, Spain. Kolev was declared wanted after escaping from his house arrest.

The news of his detention was confirmed by the Ministry of Interior. Footage of the arrest was also published on his own TikTok profile.

The video shows at least three Spanish police officers entering the room where Kolev is and handcuffing him. He repeats in Spanish the whole time that he has done nothing.