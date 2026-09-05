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Demerdzhiev on Kolev's detention: The season ended before GTA VI

Demerdzhiev on Kolev's detention: The season ended before GTA VI

The news of his detention was confirmed by the Ministry of Interior

Sep 5, 2026 12:13 20

Demerdzhiev on Kolev's detention: The season ended before GTA VI - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

„The season ended before GTA VI“, wrote Ivan Demerdzhiev on Facebook regarding the detention of influencer Stoyan Kolev in Valencia, Spain. Kolev was declared wanted after escaping from his house arrest.

The news of his detention was confirmed by the Ministry of Interior. Footage of the arrest was also published on his own TikTok profile.

The video shows at least three Spanish police officers entering the room where Kolev is and handcuffing him. He repeats in Spanish the whole time that he has done nothing.


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