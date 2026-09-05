They are changing the pension formula for higher incomes

Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova announced in Chirpan that a key review of the pension formula is planned. The news was reported on Saturday, September 5, 2026, during the Minister's official visit to the city, where she attended the opening of new residential social services. The statement reflects the long-term plans in the management program of the political formation “Progressive Bulgaria“ for reform in the sector.

What do the changes to pensions envisage?

The main emphasis in the upcoming revision is considering a higher burden for one year of insurance service. The Minister of Social Affairs specified that at the moment he cannot commit to a specific amount or percentages. She emphasized that the change may not be included in the new state budget being prepared, but is set as a strategic priority in the long term.

According to information disseminated by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency ( bta.bg ), from next year, pensions are expected to be updated according to the so-called “golden Swiss rule“. This requirement is tied to the texts in the Social Security Code (SSC) and takes into account:

Percentage of accumulated inflation in the country;

The average social security income achieved for the respective period.

Social projects in Chirpan municipality

The reason for Minister Efremova's visit was the finalization of a project for the construction and equipment of new integrated health and social services for residential care. They are located in the courtyard of the Chirpan General Hospital and are aimed at specialized support for people with disabilities. The project was implemented under the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism, and the event coincided with the celebrations on the occasion of the Chirpan City Festival and the Unification Day.

More details about the visit and the regional projects were also reflected in the regional news portal NRD24 ( nrd.bg ), which monitors progress in the modernization of long-term care for the elderly and people with disabilities in the Stara Zagora region.