Bulgaria seeks combat aircraft on operational lease

Bulgaria is exploring options for acquiring combat aircraft on operational lease to guarantee the security of its airspace. This was announced by the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov during the opening of the new academic year at the "Georgi Stoykov Rakovski" Military Academy.

The reason for the extraordinary measure is the official confirmation that the second batch of eight F-16 fighters will be delayed and will arrive in our country only in 2030. In connection with the delay, Minister Stoyanov points out that letters for operational leasing are being prepared and options for "second-hand" aircraft are being sought in order to cover the period until the delivery of the agreed equipment (source: bnr.bg, quoted in).

In parallel, efforts are being made to ensure continuous combat duty Air Policing, and with regard to financing, Stoyanov specifies that the 3.2 billion euros provided under the European SAFE mechanism represent a loan with interest, not a grant.