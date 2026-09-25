Important news in FACTS on 25.09.2026

Deputies refused to remove the sticker for “Civil Liability“

The Committee on Transport and Communications of the National Assembly rejected at first reading the proposed amendments to the Road Traffic Act, which provided for the elimination of the physical sticker for “Civil Liability“ and new rules for spending millions on safety, BTA reports.

Rumen Ovcharov: "Lukoil" should be included in the list for "excess profits" tax

Former Minister of Energy Rumen Ovcharov insists that "Lukoil" be included in the list of companies whose excess profits are taxed by the state. In a television interview for the show "Denyat ON AIR" he analyzes the situation on the fuel market and the lack of long-term contracts for Russian oil.

Angel Naidenov: If it weren't for Yotova's explanation, the UN document would have gone unnoticed

I didn't see anything disturbing in this document, I didn't see anything that wasn't said in one form or another by the Bulgarian institutions, including the calls for an end to the war by Russia. This was said in the program "Denyat na Zievo" on BNT by former Defense Minister Angel Naidenov in connection with the scandal that erupted with a declaration against Russia by 50 countries in the UN - mainly from the European Union, in which Bulgaria is also mentioned. That night, President Iliana Yotova posted on Facebook that the declaration was not signed because no signature was needed.

The Competition Commission is investigating “Lukoil“ over the prices of gasoline and diesel

The Commission for the Protection of Competition has requested detailed data from “Lukoil Bulgaria“ EOOD and “Lukoil Neftochim Burgas“ AD in connection with the ongoing monitoring of the wholesale fuel market, signals received by the antimonopoly authority and the international situation, which has a direct impact on the market in Europe and Bulgaria, announced the Commission.

Diana Rusinova: The poor condition of our roads is a key factor for accidents

“We are taking measures nonstop – we are increasing fines, we are showing tragedies, but road injuries are not improving“. She stated this in the program “Face to Face“ on bTV Diana Rusinova, founder and chairwoman of the European Transport Policy Center.

Delan Dobrev: I am engaged in business and I feel better. I will not return to politics!

I am engaged in business and I feel better. I have been in politics for too long - 20 years. I feel more satisfied. This was stated by the former Minister of Energy and former GERB MP Delyan Dobrev in the program “Face to Face“ on bTV.

Deputies abolished excise duty on liquefied and natural gas

Deputies adopted at first and immediately after at second reading amendments to the Law on Excise Duties and Tax Warehouses, which introduce a zero excise duty on liquefied petroleum gas and natural gas, BGNES reports. The relief comes into effect from October 1, 2026 and will apply until December 31 of the same year, with the aim of protecting consumers and businesses from price shocks on international markets.

EC opens five penalty procedures against Bulgaria

The European Commission has opened five penalty procedures against Bulgaria for systematic failure to meet the deadlines for implementing European legislation, BTA reports. Our country is lagging behind in changes in key areas such as the fight against money laundering, drug control, consumer rights, environmental protection and the energy market.

One person died in the fire in Byala, BG-ALERT was activated

One person died in the fire in Byala, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Varna reports.

So what? Rumen Radev gathers MPs and ministers for Budget 2027

Prime Minister Rumen Radev gathers the parliamentary group of "Progressive Bulgaria" and his ministers in Pamporovo to clarify Budget 2027, News.bg learned from its sources.

Big fire in Byala, residents urged not to go out

An emergency situation has put firefighters on their toes in the town of Byala after a fire broke out in the farmyard of the settlement with an extremely high degree of danger, the municipal administration announced.

Final: Deputies adopted the new formula for the minimum wage

The Parliament has finally approved the new mechanism by which the minimum wage in Bulgaria will be determined. The changes to the Labor Code were adopted on second reading after several hours of debate in the plenary hall. In the final vote, the bill submitted by the Council of Ministers received the support of 123 deputies from the ruling majority of “Progressive Bulgaria“.

BNB Governor: Additional taxation of bank profits could lead to more expensive credit

The proposed additional taxation of bank profits could lead to more expensive or more difficult-to-access credit, limit private investment and increase the cost of state financing, warned the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Dimitar Radev.

Georg Georgiev: Candidate Iotova distanced himself from President Iotova and finally refuted himself

I congratulate the government for its clear and consistent position in support of Ukraine and condemning Russian military aggression. This was stated on the sidelines of the National Assembly by GERB MP and former Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev, a FOCUS reporter reported.

Gurov on the declaration on Ukraine: We cannot make a joint move with 50 countries and the next day justify ourselves for it

Bulgaria joined the joint statement of 51 countries at the UN. It condemns Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, insists on a complete, immediate and unconditional ceasefire and genuine peace negotiations. It defends international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. It insists on freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and the return of the abducted Ukrainian children. A day later, the government explained that our position “is not fully reflected“. And the president - that such a statement “is not signed“.

NOI: The average social security income for July is 1015.10 euros

The amount of the average social security income for the country for July is 1015.10 euros, and for the period from August 1, 2025 to July 31 of this year the average social security income is 1000.93 euros. This was announced by the National Social Security Institute (NSI).

Denkov: This cannot continue - the president speaking the opposite of what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has submitted as a decision

The co-chairman of “We continue the change“ Nikolay Denkov with sharp criticism of the ruling party regarding foreign policy.