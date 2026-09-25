BDZ launches two more Alstom trains

Two more of the new Alstom electric trains will start serving passengers on the routes from Sofia to Vidin and Burgas from September 26, BDZ announced.

With them, the total number of modern trains put into operation reaches four, with the machines bearing the names of the Bulgarian rivers Danube, Maritsa, Iskar and Struma.

Timetable by route

The first route to the Black Sea coast with the new train will be operated on September 26 from Sofia Central Station. Fast train number 3625 departs for Burgas at exactly 4:45 p.m. The next morning, September 27, the same train will travel back to the capital with fast train number 3620, which departs from Burgas at 05:25.

On the route to Northwestern Bulgaria, the modern machine will make its debut on September 27. Fast train number 7624 departs from Sofia for Vidin at 17:15. The return is scheduled for the morning of September 28, when the train will serve fast train number 7621, departing from the Danube city at 04:50.

Modern amenities and accessibility

The new Alstom Coradia Stream trains are part of a large-scale contract for the supply of a total of 35 single-deck zero-emission electric trains. The agreement was concluded between the Ministry of Transport and the BULEMU consortium, with financing provided under the Bulgarian Recovery and Resilience Plan. The contract also includes full maintenance of the rolling stock for a period of fifteen years.

Each of the trains consists of six carriages with a capacity of 325 seats, distributed in first and second class. The low-floor structure and special ramps guarantee trouble-free access for people with reduced mobility. The designers have provided separate areas for bicycles and strollers, as well as spacious luggage spaces.

Passengers can benefit from a modern air conditioning system, electrical outlets and USB ports for charging smart devices and electric bicycles. The trains have video surveillance, a modern information system with visual displays and audio messages, as well as readiness for wireless internet connection. Highly sensitive sensors ensure precise counting of passenger flow.

Natural heritage in every carriage

An interesting detail of the concept of the new trains is their naming. Each of the 35 railcars will be named after a river, waterfall or spring in Bulgaria. To enrich the journey, the creators have placed special QR codes in the carriages. When scanned with a mobile phone, they take you to the specially created digital series “Rivers, waterfalls and springs in Bulgaria“, which tells curious facts about the respective natural landmark.