Ministry of Interior opens 24-hour hotline for election violations

The Ministry of Interior has opened a 24-hour hotline for receiving reports related to violations of the election process. From today until October 26, citizens can report possible crimes against political rights by phone at 02/90 112 98, as well as by email at [email protected].

Extension in case of runoff

In the event of a runoff in the presidential elections, the communication channels will remain active until November 2, the press center of the Ministry of Interior reports. The institution specifies that the reports submitted must be directly related to the responsibilities of the law enforcement agency in ensuring security and the lawful conduct of the election process.