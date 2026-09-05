Two people died in a serious accident near Yambol

Two people died on the spot in a serious accident near the exit of Yambol in the direction of Sliven. The severe accident occurred on road II-53 minutes after 19:00 on September 5, 2026, informs the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and local police services.

According to the initial data published in reports by bTV Novinite (btvnovinite.bg) and NOVA (nova.bg), the collision occurred between two passenger cars. The impact was extremely strong, as a result of which one of the vehicles caught fire immediately.

Teams of the Regional Service “Fire Safety and Population Protection“, Emergency teams and “Traffic Police“ were immediately sent to the scene of the accident. The fire has been extinguished, but unfortunately the medics have only confirmed the death of the two participants in the traffic.

To 20:49 Bulgarian time traffic in the area remains completely blocked due to the implementation of urgent procedural and investigative actions and inspection of the scene of the accident.

The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency and the police in Yambol have introduced temporary detour for all vehicles. Drivers are being redirected to the following direction: Yambol – Kabile – Drazhevo – road II-53 and vice versa.

The causes and exact circumstances that led to the tragic incident are in the process of being clarified in the pre-trial proceedings that have been initiated. Law enforcement agencies call on drivers to drive with increased caution and reasonable speed on the bypass routes.