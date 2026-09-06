An adult man hit a minor boy with a bottle

Another case of aggression against a minor boy. The incident is from the city of General Toshevo.

In footage distributed on social networks, an adult man can be seen hitting a child with a bottle in front of a shopping center. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched an investigation into the case and has detained the perpetrator.

According to police data, it all started when the man made a remark to the boy, who was riding an electric scooter. Later, the two met again and an argument ensued, which escalated into physical aggression.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.