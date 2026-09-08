Weather today: Sunny and cool in the morning of September 8

Today's September 8, 2026 brings sunny and mostly stable weather over the entire country. According to the current information at 4:35 a.m. Bulgarian time, the morning will be cool, but during the day the thermometers will quickly rise. Maximum temperatures in most of the country will vary between 26°C and 31°C, with the capital Sofia expected to reach around 28°C.

The wind during the day will be mainly light to moderate, with a direction from the east-northeast. The morning hours in the eastern regions will offer temporary low layered clouds, which will quickly dissipate as the day progresses. Along the Black Sea coast, maximum temperatures will be between 25° and 27°, and the sea water remains warm with a pleasant 25-26°. It will be sunny in the mountains, but it will remain windy in the higher parts.

This forecast is confirmed by the official bulletins of the leading meteorological and news platforms in our country. Detailed data on the synoptic situation and temperature amplitudes by city are published in the weather section of BNT (bntnews.bg), as well as in the detailed daily analyses of Meteo Bulgaria (facebook.com/meteobulgaria) and the synoptic broadcasts of Actualno (actualno.com). Forecasts for the coming days indicate the preservation of mostly sunny weather with a smooth and slight increase in temperatures.