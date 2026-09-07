Pargov: Kiril Valchev opens the fan of support to other voters, besides the left

Kiril Valchev opens the fan of support to other voters, besides the left. He helps reach a wider spectrum of people. Who nominated him as the general director of BTA does not matter at all. This was said by Kaloyan Pargov from the Bulgarian Socialist Party on the air of "The Day Live" on NOVA NEWS.

„If there is a public debate between the main candidates, the most important thing that should be asked is how they see the development of our country in the conditions of the new global order. This is a very complex question, because the answer is not only in the West or only in the East. The important thing is that this election campaign does not start to resemble the battle in parliament between the government and the opposition”, Pargov explained.

According to him, there is currently one big unknown and that is what GERB will do. “Boyko Borisov himself is used to winning. Politics wears out and it has an expiration date. After you win constantly and lose, the question is what you will do - will you nominate a candidate or will you accept the situation”, he believes.

He also put forward the hypothesis that it is possible for the “Vazrazhdane” candidates to reach a runoff. ”As far as I suspect, their candidate will be called Kostadin Kostadinov. "Gyurov and Kandev are the bearers of neoliberalism, which led to the situation in which both our country and Europe are currently located," Pargov said.

He also expressed his opinion on the victory of the “Alternative for Germany” in the country's elections. “The end of a global order is coming and it is the turn of countries to defend their national interests. With this victory, a new page is opened, because in recent years the German economy has fallen a lot, and it is an important engine for both the whole of Europe and our country”, the politician believes.