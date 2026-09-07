Only idiots or traitors in Poland can celebrate the victory of the German far right in the regional elections in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt. This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, reported DPA, quoted by BTA.

The estimated results show that the “Alternative for Germany“ leads by a large margin in the province, narrowly missing an absolute majority in the local parliament. But the AfD says it has a mandate to run the regional government.

"In Poland, only idiots or traitors can rejoice in the triumph of the AfD in Germany“, Tusk wrote on his social networks. He said that there were small gatherings in the parties ""PiS" and "Confederation" to celebrate the victory of the German far right.

The populist "Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance" will not support the far right party "Alternative for Germany" after the elections in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, which were won convincingly by the far right. This was stated by the co-leader of the party, DPA reported.

The small left party has become a possible decisive factor after the regional elections held today in Saxony-Anhalt, and according to the latest forecasts it has unexpectedly passed the 5 percent barrier needed to obtain seats in the regional parliament.

Unlike other main parties, the ANC is calling for an end to the policy of the so-called "firewall" against AfD.

However, party co-leader Amira Muhammad Ali said her political force would not support either AfD frontrunner Ulrich Sigmund or current state premier Sven Schulze of the Christian Democratic Union as the next head of government in Saxony-Anhalt.

“After the elections, we will do exactly what we said before the elections“, she said, calling for the state to be governed by an independent candidate.

“We need to get out of these trenches, this trench warfare, and that's why we're saying it's time for a new model, for a prime minister who is non-partisan and governs with shifting majorities that include the entire parliament“, she said.

Ali described the result in Saxony-Anhalt as “a huge slap in the face for Chancellor Friedrich Merz“ and as a sign of the unpopularity of the federal government government.

In the German parliamentary elections in February 2025, the ASD party narrowly missed the 5% threshold, receiving 4.98% of the vote. As a result, it did not win a single seat in the Bundestag, the lower house of the German parliament.