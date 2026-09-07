Important news in FACTS on 07.09.2026

Restaurant owners took a bite out of Pekanov: A person without practical experience in real business gives recipes

Atanas Pekanov's statement that restaurateurs "need to lower prices", because prices in Sofia and Vienna were close, is another example of how a person without practical experience in real business gives recipes to people who pay salaries, insurance, rent, electricity, deliveries and taxes every day. This is stated in an official position of the Association of Restaurants in Bulgaria and the Bulgarian Restaurant Association, quoted by "Focus".

Pargov: Kiril Valchev opens the fan of support to other voters, besides the left

Kiril Valchev opens the fan of support to other voters, besides the left. He helps reach a wider spectrum of people. Who appointed him as the general director of BTA does not matter at all. This was said by Kaloyan Pargov from the Bulgarian Socialist Party on the air of "Denyat na Zievo" on NOVA NEWS.

"If there is a public debate between the main candidates, the most important thing that should be asked is how they see the development of our country in the conditions of the new global order. This is a very complex question, because the answer is not only in the West or only in the East. The important thing is that this election campaign does not begin to resemble the battle in parliament between the government and the opposition", Pargov explained.

According to him, there is currently one big unknown and that is what GERB will do. "Boyko Borisov himself is used to winning. Politics wears out and it has an expiration date. After you win constantly and lose, the question is what will you do – "You will nominate a candidate or you will accept the situation," he believes.

Seventh day of fire raging over the village of Anton: Military helicopter "Kugyr" joined the extinguishing

A military helicopter "Kugyr" joined the fight against the fire in the "Central Balkan" National Park. The fire extinguishing work over the village of Anton continues for the seventh day, reports bTV.

A fire broke out in the area around the „Koprinka” dam

A mixed pine and oak forest is burning in the area around the „Koprinka” dam, reports Nova TV.

CEC: By 5 p.m. today, five parties and five initiative committees have submitted documents for registration for the presidential elections elections

By 5:00 p.m. today, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has received documents for registration of five parties and five initiative committees to participate in the elections for president and vice president of the republic, scheduled for October 25, 2026. This was announced by the CEC on its official Facebook page, quoted by BTA.

"The Great Harvest": Increased traffic on the highways. 139 drivers were caught after using alcohol or drugs

The movement on “Thrace” and “Hemus” is currently busy. Over 700 police teams are on the ground to regulate traffic. This was said by the head of the “Traffic Control and Law Enforcement” sector at the General Directorate “National Police” (GDNP) Lachezar Bliznakov at a media briefing, quoted by Nova TV. He also added that when compared between August this year and the same month last year, there is a decrease in accidents, deaths and injuries. “There have been no fatalities in the past 24 hours,” he added.

According to him, unbranded cars have their impact on traffic. “They are moving to monitor traffic, as well as to shorten the reaction time in the event of an accident”, he explained.

The police gave details about the traffic to Sofia: Accident on the “Hemus“ highway, there is a kilometer-long traffic jam

A serious accident involving three cars occurred on the “Hemus“ highway in the area of the village of Churek, a column of about 10 km of waiting cars was formed, which are currently being withdrawn. This was announced by the head of the “Traffic Control and Law Enforcement“ sector at the General Directorate of the “National Police“ (GDNP) Lachezar Bliznakov from the "Traffic Police" at a briefing on the last of the series of weekends, quoted by Dariknews.bg.

According to initial information, there was a technical failure in the first car, after which two cars crashed into each other behind it. There is one injured passenger. According to information from bTV, this is a 55-year-old man. He is admitted to the intensive care unit of the “St. Anna“ hospital in Sofia. He underwent a scan, which revealed a pneumothorax and a spinal injury. His life is in danger, the hospital announced.

Assoc. Prof. Shteryo Nozharov: The increase in the minimum wage should be moderate - an increase of about 40 euros, but not more

The proposed increase in the minimum wage, its impact on the economy and the need for changes in the pension system were commented on by economists Assoc. Prof. Shteryo Nozharov and Prof. Nikolay Shterev on the air of “Your Day“ on Nova News. The occasion for the conversation was the possible changes in incomes next year announced by Social Minister Natalia Efremova.

According to Assoc. Prof. Nozharov, the discussed increase in the minimum wage by between 40 and 50 euros means a growth of about 6.5 to 8%. He warned that such a pace is ahead of the long-term growth in labor productivity and could intensify the cooling of the labor market.

“Employment has fallen by 0.5% over the past year. "We have a definite cooling of the labor market," Nozharov pointed out. According to him, the too rapid administrative increase in the minimum wage can also accelerate the replacement of low-skilled labor with automation.

According to NSI data: GDP grows by 2.8% in the second quarter of the year

The gross domestic product (GDP) grows by 2.8% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. Compared to the first three months of the year, GDP grew by 0.7%, according to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI), cited by news.bg.

Hristo Gadjev: People wonder if Gyurov and Kandev are celebrating their honeymoon or running a campaign

I don't know how smart they are presenting Gyurov as a right-wing candidate. He is not and has nothing to do with the right! This is what GERB MP Hristo Gadjev wrote on his Facebook page, quoted by "Focus". Here is more from his publication:

Ninova jumped on Anton Kutev: Spit on the memory of thousands of brave Bulgarian heroes

I waited for Unification Day to pass so as not to pollute the holiday with the disgusting words of a prominent progressive. On the eve of September 6, he said "courage is a manifestation of stupidity". Spit on the memory of thousands of brave Bulgarian heroes. Are they fools, Anton, that they shed their blood so that dozens of scoundrels today can experience themselves as great politicians and thinkers. All the great dates in Bulgarian history were created by brave people. The entire human civilization is driven forward by brave men, not by scoundrels. But today's ruling mice do not want us to be brave people with brave thoughts and brave dreams. They want us to be obedient. They want us to be pawns.

Drone discovered in the sea near Cape Kaliakra

The Navy has conducted a reconnaissance and transportation operation of an unmanned aerial vehicle discovered in the waters of the Black Sea near Cape Kaliakra. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, quoted by Nova TV.

A specialized team from the Naval Base - Varna was activated in the late afternoon of September 6 after a signal and request for assistance from the Ministry of Interior.

The drone was spotted in the water about 650 meters northeast of Cape Kaliakra. The servicemen conducted reconnaissance and inspection of the device, after which it was established that it did not pose a threat.

Customs officers found 6260 boxes of smuggled cigarettes in the suitcases of a father and his two sons

125,200 pieces (6260) of cigarettes were seized by customs officers at the Kapitan Andreevo border crossing, hidden among the personal luggage of passengers in a passenger car entering the country from Turkey, the "Customs" Agency reported.

On 03.09.2026, at around 21:20, a minivan-type passenger car with a foreign registration arrived at the checkpoint on a route from Iraq via Turkey and Bulgaria to the United Kingdom. In the customs control area, the passengers - a father and his two sons - declared that they were not carrying anything to declare. In joint actions with the officers of the General Directorate of Border Police, a thorough inspection was carried out, during which the customs inspectors found six plastic suitcases, one carton and a black polyethylene bag full of cigarettes in the luggage compartment. A total of 125,200 pieces (6,260 boxes) of cigarettes without a Bulgarian excise stamp were found.

The smuggled tobacco products and the vehicle that served as a means of committing the violation were seized.

During the inspection, it was established that the cigarettes were owned by the driver of the car, who was charged with an administrative violation under the Customs Act.

Last August, customs officers at the Kapitan Andreevo Customs Department seized nearly 1,914,000 cigarette packs (95,700), which is 100,000 cigarette packs (5,000) more than in the same period last year.

Karakachanov: Borisov does not like to lose. Do not underestimate him

The presidential elections should not be presented as predetermined, and the candidates should be given the opportunity for a real debate about the future of the institution. This thesis was united by writer Radoslav Bimbalov, part of the initiative committee for the nomination of Andrey Gyurov for president, and VMRO leader Krasimir Karakachanov, part of the initiative committee for the candidacy of Iliana Yotova. The two commented on the upcoming vote in the studio of “Hello, Bulgaria“.

Karakachanov said that surprises are always possible in elections, but according to him, the more important question is whether the campaign will manage to motivate more people to vote. “During the hunt and during elections, there can be all kinds of surprises. The important thing in this campaign is for people to hear the candidates and be convinced to vote“, he said.

According to him, the low voter turnout is a worrying sign of society's attitude towards the electoral process. Karakachanov gave Germany as an example, where the turnout exceeds 70%, and called for the upcoming campaign to be more positive and not to turn into another confrontation of “everyone against everyone“. “I expect more positive energy in this campaign, not the typical one of the last 10-15 years – everyone spits on the other and no one listens to the other side“, said the leader of VMRO.

A landfill is burning near the capital's “Filipovtsi” district. There is smoke in a large part of Sofia

A landfill is burning next to the “Filipovtsi“ residential area, the mayor of the “Lyulin“ district of Sofia, Georgi Todorov, announced on Facebook, quoted by BTA. He informed that fire and police teams are on the scene.

Nidal Algafari: GERB was too late with its candidate for the presidential elections

Parties are increasingly taking a back seat in the public presentation of presidential candidates, but this does not mean that they are disappearing from the electoral battle. More and more candidates are presenting themselves as civil and independent, while party structures, initiative committees and well-known political formations stand behind them.

Traffic Police: 139 detained with alcohol and drugs

Total 139 drivers were detained by law enforcement over the past weekend for driving after using alcohol and drugs. The statistics were announced on the air of the morning block “The Day Begins“ on BNT by Chief Inspector Lchezar Bliznakov by