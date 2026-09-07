Vladimir Putin shows no willingness to compromise, Volodymyr Zelensky seeks security guarantees

Source: EPA/BGNES

10 8

Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed Moscow's unwillingness to make significant concessions in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, his aide Yuri Ushakov said on September 6 after Putin's meeting with US President Donald Trump's special representatives - Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

According to Ushakov, Putin remains committed to achieving Russia's military goals and eliminating the so-called "root causes" of the war. Moscow continues to insist on the conditions outlined by Putin in June 2024, including the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the entire territory of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, the demilitarization and "denazification" of Ukraine, as well as the country's refusal to join NATO.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Putin's assessment of Russian successes on the front appears to be greatly exaggerated. Russian military commanders regularly present progress as more significant than it actually is, which may reinforce the Kremlin's belief that the Donetsk region can be taken by the end of 2026, and that no compromises will have to be made in ceasefire talks.

Kiev refutes Russian claims of significant military successes around Kharkiv

It explains them by distracting attention from internal problems in Russia

However, Russia has repeatedly failed to meet the deadlines set by Putin for the conquest of the Donetsk region. According to ISW calculations, at the current pace of the offensive, capturing the remaining 19% of the region would take until 2032. However, the institute questions whether Russian forces would be able to achieve this goal.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Witkoff and Kushner in Kiev on September 6. He said they discussed options for a possible future peace agreement, including guarantees for Ukraine's security and economy, territorial issues, European air defense and energy support. Zelensky said that Ukrainian, European and American representatives would continue the talks in a trilateral format.

Due to Russian strikes on airports near Kiev, the American delegation traveled to the Ukrainian capital by train. Russia has struck targets in Buchansky district and Fastov in Kyiv region, despite the agreed limited pause in long-range strikes.

Witkoff after talks in Kyiv: We have made great progress in Moscow

According to Witkoff, the talks in the Ukrainian capital were held in a good atmosphere and he is encouraged by their results.

Witkoff and Kushner expressed a desire to restore the trilateral format of negotiations between Ukraine, the United States and Russia. A US representative announced that President Donald Trump will talk with Putin and Zelensky on September 7.

According to ISW, Russian targets go beyond Donbas. Moscow continues offensive operations in Sumy and Kharkiv regions to create a "buffer zone", as well as in Zaporizhia region. This suggests that even the eventual capture of the entire Donetsk region would hardly automatically lead to an end to Russian military operations.

Ukrainian forces have meanwhile continued to strike Russian oil infrastructure and operations against Russian air defenses in the Rostov region. Russia launched 108 drones against Ukraine overnight.