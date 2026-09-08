Today, the official founding meeting of the initiative committee, which nominates the independent candidacy of the current head of state, will be held Iliyana Yotova for president and the Director General of the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA) Kiril Valchev for vice president. The event is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. in Hall 6 of the National Palace of Culture (NPC) in Sofia.

On the eve of the meeting Iliyana Yotova announced that the committee will include numerous civil and non-governmental organizations, political parties, as well as authoritative public figures from various professional fields. So far, the candidacy has already received official political support from the parties “Progressive Bulgaria“, BSP, VMRO and “Bulgarian Social Democrats“.

According to the chronogram of The Central Election Commission (CEC), from September 7, officially began accepting applications from initiative committees to participate in the upcoming presidential election, scheduled for October 25, 2026. The deadline for registration of the committees expires on September 14. Meanwhile, in parallel with the nomination of Yotova and Valchev, a large-scale petition has already begun in Kardzhali and other regions of the country to collect the necessary citizen signatures for the registration of the independent tandem.